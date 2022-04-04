Iron Savior To Release New Album "Ironbound" This Summer; "Brothers Of The Past 2022" Single Streaming

In a recent update, Iron Savior frontman Piet Sielck confirmed that the band will be releasing another collection of re-worked songs. His message reads as follows:

"Yes! We are kicking off the promotion for the new Reforged album. Vol 2 will go by the title of Ironbound and is due to hit stores after summer this year.

"We put a lot of effort into this and are proud to present this new old classics collection in production standard 2022. We are also really happy, that Kai took over a lot of his original vocal and guitar work. So for now enjoy Kai and dueling ourself on solo guitars."

The band has also released the new rendition of "Brothers Of The Past," a song which first appeared on their sophomore album, "Unification" in 1999. You listen to the track below.