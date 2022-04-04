Serenity Releases New Music Video "In The Name Of Scotland"

Band Photo: Serenity (?)

Melodic metal unit Serenity mark an intense return with their beautiful new single "In The Name Of Scotland" shortly before kicking off the highly anticipated Symphonic Power Alliance Tour on April 6 in Munich.

"In the Name of Scotland" heats up the anticipation for more music to come with stories of times long forgotten and catchy, heavy, emotive melodies, and comes along with a brand new music video portraying breathtaking scenery to carry the spirit of Scottish history. This deep reaching experience sets focus on the remarkable vocals of Georg Neuhauser, accompanied by gentle harmonies to cast a spell on the listener within the blink of an eye.

Throughout the past 20 years, Serenity have made a strong name for themselves. The band has toured with bands like Kamelot, Delain and Within Temptation, were awarded an Amadeus Austrian Music Award in 2017, and with their album, "The Last Knight" (2020), gathered high chart positions in Germany and Austria alike.

Serenity on the new song "In the Name of Scotland":

"We are happy to finally be able to go on tour again and would like to introduce you to our new single "In the Name of Scotland". The song is about the Scottish freedom fighter Robert the Bruce. A song that unfortunately couldn't be more up to date currently. "