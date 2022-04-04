Exclusive

Unbenign (Prostitute Disfigurement, Centurian, Nox) Premiere New Song "Via Negativa" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album

Band Photo: Carach Angren (?)

Dutch black metal band Unbenign have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Via Negativa". The track is taken from their impending self-titled debut album, set for co-release by Satanath Records and Asgard Hass Productions on April 16th.

The group includes former and current memebers of Prostitute Disfigurement, Centurian, and Nox. Michiel van der Plicht (Carach Angren, Pestilence, ex-God Dethroned) played session drums on their debut release and also handled the recording, mixing, and mastering.

The cover artwork was created by Bram Bruyneel, and the logo was created by Christophe Szpajdel.

