Exclusive
Unbenign (Prostitute Disfigurement, Centurian, Nox) Premiere New Song "Via Negativa" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album
Band Photo: Carach Angren (?)
Dutch black metal band Unbenign have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Via Negativa". The track is taken from their impending self-titled debut album, set for co-release by Satanath Records and Asgard Hass Productions on April 16th.
The group includes former and current memebers of Prostitute Disfigurement, Centurian, and Nox. Michiel van der Plicht (Carach Angren, Pestilence, ex-God Dethroned) played session drums on their debut release and also handled the recording, mixing, and mastering.
The cover artwork was created by Bram Bruyneel, and the logo was created by Christophe Szpajdel.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Unbenign (Prostitute Disfigurement) Premiere Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.