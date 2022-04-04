Xkwizite Premiere New Single "Middle Class Has No Class"
Isanti, Minnesota-based slamming brutal tech death band Xkwizite premiere a new single called “Middle Class Has No Class”, streaming via Spotify and YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Severe Headwound Premiere New Track
- Next Article:
Unbenign (Prostitute Disfigurement) Premiere Song
0 Comments on "Xkwizite Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.