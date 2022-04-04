Cancer Bats Premiere New Single “Pressure Mind”

Canadian hardcore band Cancer Bats premiered the single “Pressure Mind” as the third and final advance track from their impending seventh studio full-length “Psychic Jailbreak“, due out on April 15th. You can stream that song via YouTube below.

Tells vocalist Liam Cormier:

“Sometimes you just need a release with everything going on in the world, this song is our punk rock way of blowing off some steam. Melodic verses and bridge are all about introspection and thinking how we get ourselves in these mindsets time and time again and then the Chorus is all about LETTING IT OUT!”

The band’s immediate touring plans include:

w/ Vagina Witchcraft:

04/13 Thunder Bay, ON – Black Pirates Pub

w/ Comeback Kid & A Wilhelm Scream:

04/14 Winnipeg, MB – Royal Albert

04/15 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

04/16 Regina, SK – The Exchange

04/17 Saskatoon, SK – Amigos

04/18 Grande Prairie, AB – Better Than Freds

Cancer Bats:

04/20 Kelowna, BC – Curling Club Lounge

w/ Comeback Kid & Misery Signals:

04/21 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

04/22 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

04/23 Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom

04/25 Whistler, BC – Garfinkel’s

04/26 Nelson, BC – The Royal

04/27 Fernie, BC – Northern Bar & Stage

04/28 Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar

04/29 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

04/30 Calgary, AB – Dickens

05/01 Calgary, AB – Dickens

Cancer Bats:

05/03 Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival

05/04 Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk Festival

w/ The Anti-Queens:

05/16 St. Catharines, ON – The Warehouse Concert Hall

05/17 Guelph, ON – Onyx

05/18 Peterborough, ON – Red Dog

05/19 Sudbury, ON – Towne House Tavern

05/20 Sudbury, ON – Towne House Tavern

Cancer Bats:

05/21 Timmins, ON – Victory Tavern

05/22 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques (‘Pouzza Fest‘)