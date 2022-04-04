Cancer Bats Premiere New Single “Pressure Mind”
Canadian hardcore band Cancer Bats premiered the single “Pressure Mind” as the third and final advance track from their impending seventh studio full-length “Psychic Jailbreak“, due out on April 15th. You can stream that song via YouTube below.
Tells vocalist Liam Cormier:
“Sometimes you just need a release with everything going on in the world, this song is our punk rock way of blowing off some steam. Melodic verses and bridge are all about introspection and thinking how we get ourselves in these mindsets time and time again and then the Chorus is all about LETTING IT OUT!”
The band’s immediate touring plans include:
w/ Vagina Witchcraft:
04/13 Thunder Bay, ON – Black Pirates Pub
w/ Comeback Kid & A Wilhelm Scream:
04/14 Winnipeg, MB – Royal Albert
04/15 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre
04/16 Regina, SK – The Exchange
04/17 Saskatoon, SK – Amigos
04/18 Grande Prairie, AB – Better Than Freds
Cancer Bats:
04/20 Kelowna, BC – Curling Club Lounge
w/ Comeback Kid & Misery Signals:
04/21 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
04/22 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
04/23 Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom
04/25 Whistler, BC – Garfinkel’s
04/26 Nelson, BC – The Royal
04/27 Fernie, BC – Northern Bar & Stage
04/28 Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar
04/29 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
04/30 Calgary, AB – Dickens
05/01 Calgary, AB – Dickens
Cancer Bats:
05/03 Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival
05/04 Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk Festival
w/ The Anti-Queens:
05/16 St. Catharines, ON – The Warehouse Concert Hall
05/17 Guelph, ON – Onyx
05/18 Peterborough, ON – Red Dog
05/19 Sudbury, ON – Towne House Tavern
05/20 Sudbury, ON – Towne House Tavern
Cancer Bats:
05/21 Timmins, ON – Victory Tavern
05/22 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques (‘Pouzza Fest‘)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Cancer Bats Premiere New Single 'Pressure Mind'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.