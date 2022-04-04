Kampfar Premiere New Single "Urkraft" From Upcoming New Album
Norway black metal outfit Kampfar premiere a new song entitled “Urkraft”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The band have written a new album and recorded it but thave decided to release each song on its own, one-by-one, before releasing the entire record as a whole.
Comment Kampfar:
“The album was created and partially captured at home, in our little refuge, among the trees, below the mountain tops, right there by the river that is never silent”.
