Ice Nine Kills Posts New Single "Hunting Season" Online

posted Apr 3, 2022 at 1:16 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Ice Nine Kills have released a new single, "Hunting Season", which is taken from the soundtrack of The Fall Of Troi, an expansion to the PUBG: New State videogame.

Frontman Spencer Charnas spoke with Alternative Press and explained how the collaboration came to be:

“The producers of the game hit us up, and they happened to be Ice Nine Kills fans. They were trying to find a band that could write a song that brought out the intensity of the game. They knew that we [are] known for taking films and adapting them to music."

"We got to play it before anyone, which was really cool," he continues. "We were blown away by the game… [it] reminded me of what I loved about video games to begin with… I did a lot of research on stuff I knew the fans would want included, especially in the lyrics.”

