Glassbone Reveals New EP "Spirals" Details; Shares Title Track
New Parisian industrial metalcore quintet Glassbone have unveiled their powerful title track to their new EP, "Spirals," set for release on 13th May via Bloodblast. You can watch the video below.
"Spirals" serves as a great taster of the EP and introduction to this menacingly violent band, who have mastered a metallic mix of hardcore conviction, deathcore brutality and numetal quirkiness with an industrial sheen. Having only just formed in 2021 Glassbone instantly gained attention from fans and industry alike, and have quickly become of this year's hottest underground prospects.
