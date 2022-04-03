False Memories Releases New Live EP "Live Until The Twilight"
Italian goth metallers False Memories are currently writing music for their third studio album, but have released a new live EP entitled "Live Until The Twilight" today. Available via all digital services, a video of the band's full performance can also be viewed on YouTube.
This release follows "Echoes Of A Reflection," a covers EP issued in late 2021 that paid tribute to Lacuna Coil, Paradise Lost, Katatonia, The Gathering and All About Eve. All have influenced the group and the EP offered personal interpretations and reinventions of a song by each. It can be heard here.
Tracklisting:
1. Intro
2. Deep Breath
3. Rain Of Souls
4. The Illusionist
5. Black Shades
6. Voices
7. Erased
8. White Crows
9. Hysteria
