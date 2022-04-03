Skull Fist Releases "For The Last Time" Music Video

Toronto-based heavy metal unit, Skull Fist, will release their new album, "Paid In Full," on April 22 via Atomic Fire Records. The band have released a video for the track, "For The Last Time," which can be viewed below.

Comments the band's Zach Schottler, "We filmed this video in -20º C weather in my shed. For your sake, I hope you are nowhere near as cold as we were when we did this. This song was actually written more recently than the other ones and I'm happy its tombstone has finally been erected."