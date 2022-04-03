Wednesday 13 Replaces 3Teeth On Ministry's Tour Of Europe

Industrial metal legends Ministry will be heading across the pond this Autumn for headlining run across Europe, including the UK. Joining them on the tour will be The 69 Eyes, however the other previously announced support act, 3Teeth, will no longer be a part of the package. Replacing them on the trek will be Wednesday 13, who in a statement, confirmed the cancellation of their own headlining UK tour. A message reads as follows:

"We are extremely excited to announce that we will be joining Ministry on the Ministry: Moral Hygiene European tour this Nov/ Dec along with The 69 Eyes

"Unfortunately our postponed UK tour from last year is going to have to officially be canceled. We could not secure the same venues and dates which made this postponed tour impossible to reschedule. Refunds for this available at ticket point of purchase. Look for a full headline UK tour coming early 2023."

Tour dates:

October 28 - Dortmund, Germany - FZW

October 29 - Limburg, Belgium - Sinners Day Festival (Ministry only)

October 30 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

October 31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

November 2 - London, England - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

November 3 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 TV Studio

November 4 - Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium

November 5 - Manchester, England - Damnation Festival (Ministry only)

November 7 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

November 8 - Rennes, France - Antipode

November 9 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

November 11 - Madrid, Spain - But

November 12 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma

November 13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

November 14 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

November 16 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex

November 17 - München, Germany - Muffathalle

November 18 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

November 19 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Šiška

November 21 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

November 22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

November 23 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

November 24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

November 26 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

November 27 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle

November 28 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

November 29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

December 1 - Finland Helsinki, Finland - Black Box