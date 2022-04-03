Wednesday 13 Replaces 3Teeth On Ministry's Tour Of Europe
Industrial metal legends Ministry will be heading across the pond this Autumn for headlining run across Europe, including the UK. Joining them on the tour will be The 69 Eyes, however the other previously announced support act, 3Teeth, will no longer be a part of the package. Replacing them on the trek will be Wednesday 13, who in a statement, confirmed the cancellation of their own headlining UK tour. A message reads as follows:
"We are extremely excited to announce that we will be joining Ministry on the Ministry: Moral Hygiene European tour this Nov/ Dec along with The 69 Eyes
"Unfortunately our postponed UK tour from last year is going to have to officially be canceled. We could not secure the same venues and dates which made this postponed tour impossible to reschedule. Refunds for this available at ticket point of purchase. Look for a full headline UK tour coming early 2023."
Tour dates:
October 28 - Dortmund, Germany - FZW
October 29 - Limburg, Belgium - Sinners Day Festival (Ministry only)
October 30 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
October 31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
November 2 - London, England - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
November 3 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 TV Studio
November 4 - Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium
November 5 - Manchester, England - Damnation Festival (Ministry only)
November 7 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
November 8 - Rennes, France - Antipode
November 9 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
November 11 - Madrid, Spain - But
November 12 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma
November 13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
November 14 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
November 16 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex
November 17 - München, Germany - Muffathalle
November 18 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
November 19 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Šiška
November 21 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
November 22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
November 23 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
November 24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
November 26 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
November 27 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle
November 28 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
November 29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan
December 1 - Finland Helsinki, Finland - Black Box
