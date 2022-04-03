Interview

Konvent Vocalist Rikke Emilie List Talks About New Album "Call Down The Sun," Touring And More

Band Photo: Konvent (?)

Over the past decade, maybe more, the metal world has seen a sharp rise in the number of all female metal bands and bands emerging from Denmark. A mere two years ago, we were treated to a wonderful combination of both when Copenhagen quartet Konvent unleashed their debut album, "Puritan Masochism" through Napalm Records. Now the time has come for a sophomore effort and the group are blowing minds with their second release, "Call Down The Sun."

Released on March 11th, "Call Down The Sun" builds perfectly on the foundations laid by "Puritan Masochism," adding greater depth and variation. It's been receiving rave reviews from the press and fans of death/doom have a new band to add to their list of essentials. To find out more about "Call Down The Sun," Metal Underground spoke with vocalist Rikke Emilie List, who shared plenty of information about the album, lyrical themes, shooting music videos in the freezing cold and much more. You can watch the interview in full at the bottom of the page.

Diamond Oz: Let's talk about the new album, "Call Down The Sun." How do you feel the band has grown since "Puritan Masochism?"

Rikke List: I think we've grown a lot. When we started writing "Call Down The Sun," we started almost immediately after we left the studio when we finished recording "Puritan Masochism." We were so inspired by the whole studio experience and we realised how many options and possibilities you have as a band in the studio, like working with a producer who has a lot of ideas. I think we'd already decided then that we really wanted to challenge ourselves for the next record. For example, Sarah said she wanted to write a guitar solo, which is tricky when you're in a band with only one guitar, so we still need to figure out how we're going to do that live! We had really high expectations for ourselves on this record and all the positive feedback for "Puritan Masochism" blew us away, so we thought, "We're going to at least have to try and top that."

Oz: I really do think you have, especially when it comes to your vocals, which are incredibly deep. Did you do anything different with your vocals when you were recording this time?

Rikke: I definitely tried aiming for a wider range. I feel like I still have only two options, which is either really really deep or my pretend black metal vocals, those high pitched screams and I really wanted to try and experiment with more melodies, which was very hard. I tried going out into our rehearsal space several times, just standing alone, watching various tutorials and interviews with vocalists that I admire a lot on YouTube and tried to make it work. I feel like I didn't quite succeed with what I had envisioned, but I do think I got to a cool place where you can hear that I at least tried to develop. Maybe I'll be able to take it a step further for record number three! It's a funny balance because you don't want to hurt your voice, but you sort of have to, to find out what works and what doesn't.

Oz: And where does the title, "Call Down The Sun" come from?

Rikke: It was actually the working title of, "In The Soot," because there's one point in the song where I sing, "Now I will call down the sun" and we just thought that was a really cool title. We tried forever to find a title for the album, because it has to be something that really embodies what the album is all about. Sarah was really keen on perhaps calling it "Call Down The Sun" and calling that song something else. In the end we just agreed to call it, "Call Down The Sun" because we thought it embodies the album as a whole really well and it is a pretty strong title and "In The Soot" is pretty appropriate for that song as well. To call down the sun is sort of like calling down the wrath of the sun, it's meant to mean like getting strong or realising that you have a lot more power than you thought and that you can stand up for yourself and make powerful decisions in your life.

Oz: You've done two music videos and a lyric video so far. The music videos are for "Grains" and "Pipe Dreams." Obviously the video "Grains" is very beautiful, filmed out in the woods and the snow, where was that video filmed?

Rikke: It's filmed in the north of the Zealand, which is this huge island where Copenhagen is. So we drove out about two hours north and it's actually the area where both Heidi and Julie grew up so they sort of knew the area which is cool and so did the director, who knew that there was this cool tree near the coastline, so he had an idea of where to film. It was actually supposed to be more focused around the beach, because the song is called "Grains" and the elements in the song are grains of sand and also water and we were supposed to do a cross edit between Julie walking around and being the woman in black, we all envisioned a woman in black walking around and Julie picked the shortest straw and had to walk around in the freezing cold and harsh winds for several days wearing my summer dress! I think we still owe her a lot of beer for doing that! So we were supposed to cross edit that between me lying in a pile of sand and sort of singing to the camera and we did all that but in the end, it didn't really work, it didn't look as cool as we envisioned. Martin and Julie had gone off to shoot some more footage on their own and over the night it had snowed out of nowhere and it just ended up being this extremely beautiful winter landscape instead and we just all loved it. The snow and the wind doesn't really have anything to do with the song but we just decided to use it anyway because these songs were too beautiful to throw in the bin, so it's kind of a random video but somehow it still works and it's really nice to watch.

Oz: Absolutely and it works well with the music too because the music is quite harsh and cold, so it goes better with the video. I would imagine that the video for "Pipe Dreams" was a little bit easier to shoot given that it's more or less just the band in one room.

Rikke: Yeah, it was but it was filmed in December or January in this old water tower and it was absolutely freezing as well. Of course we didn't have the wind and we could all jump into our winter coats in between shots but it was extremely cold. I think we did twelve or fifteen playthroughs of the song. So it was easier because we had the location but it was still extremely cold.

Oz: You must have been relieved then when "Harena" was released as a music video so that you didn't have to go out in the cold again.

Rikke: Yeah. We have a tendency to take band photos or make music videos in the Winter when it's really cold. We need to make the next record like a Summer album and just go to the beach when it's like twenty five degrees and nice weather.

Oz: Something else striking about this album, visually, is the artwork, which kind of follows on from "Puritan Masochism," in that it's that sort of muted, simple enough but also interesting. I think this was the same artist and if I'm right, he's only done artwork for you?

Rikke: Yeah, he has. He's a professional illustrator who works with corporations in the day time and we met him at a concert and he said, "If you're interested, I would love to do some artwork for you." So we thought that we'd see what this guy has and he completely blew us away. He designed our nun logo and everything. So we knew he was definitely the guy for the job.

Oz: Yeah, he's done a great job. Lyrically, what subjects are covered on the album?

Rikke: When we started writing the album, Sarah suggested that she would like to write something about the eternal chase for happiness and how we basically live in a society that tells us that we should always seek something more, or develop, or that we're not good enough as we are and that we have to change this and this. Be skinnier or be richer, all these things that are going on. So that's sort of the thread throughout the album and "Grains," which is the first song we wrote for the album and at that time I realised that I was having these sort of self destructive patterns in my life and I was like, "Oh my god, I was doing this when I was fifteen." At the same time I didn't really know how to break out of these cycles and it was just really well timed that we were writing "Grains" and I could put those feelings into this song. Also, "Fatamorgana" was Heidi who brought that idea to the table. It's about trying to come to terms with the fact there is evil in the world, or bad things that you've been through or the people you love have been put through and that you don't have to be forgiving, but maybe accept that your trauma is a part of you and your baggage and it sucks but trying to accept that instead of running away from it. So she wrote the song and I wrote the lyrics based on what she had expressed.

Oz: There seems to be a running theme of strength and building on your own character and personality and things like that. It all ties in very well with the album title.

Rikke: Yeah. There are also songs about the absolute opposite, like realising that there's a struggle and deciding to give up, which is also really sad. But you know, you can't win all of your battles. We're only human and some things are just too big to take on yourself.

Oz: Like, "Puritan Masochism," this album is released througn Napalm Records, who seem to be ever growing. How have you found the relationship with Napalm so far?

Rikke: Really good. They're really supportive and we just signed with a new management, so our new manager has been in regular contact with Napalm which seems to be going really smoothly. So yeah, we've been really happy with Napalm.

Oz: Excellent. Of course, now that the album is out, the scope is on live shows. You've got a big European tour coming up which was supposed to be a co-headlining thing with 1914 but for obvious reasons, they can't make it, but the lineup is still very exciting. The tour is mostly across mainland Europe and Scandinavia. Is this the first time you've been on a tour of such length?

Rikke: Yeah it is. The longest tour we've been on was our release tour in early 2020 where we had a van and various Air BnBs booked. This time around, we're gonna sleep in the bus. We've got a tour bus with bunk beds, so that's going to be the first time we try and sleep on the bus, which is going to be interesting! It definitely makes us feel like rock stars but let's see how it is after the first night when everybody's cold and hungry and hungover! We'll see, but it's going to be great to try. It's been one of those goals that we've had, touring with a bus.

Oz: And you've got some other cool things coming up as well, including the Swedish Gefle Metal Cruise.

Rikke: Yeah and then the day after that we're flying out to London for Desert Fest so I'll see you there!