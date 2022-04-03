Hanging The Nihilist Premiere New Single & Music Video "To The Sound of Madness" From Upcoming New Album "Prophetic Blasphemy"

Copenhagen, Denmark-based deathcore band Hanging The Nihilist premiere a new single and music video titled “To The Sound of Madness”, taken from their upcoming new album "Prophetic Blasphemy", which will be out in stores June 3rd, 2022 through Prime Collective.

Tell the band:

‘To The Sound of Madness’ is a track where we truly combine all our influences, from the frenzied blackened passages to the hard-hitting breakdowns and slams that are sure to make people move. Lyrically, the song explores the remains of the story’s fallen empire, and how it keeps spiraling further into despair even though the evil that influenced its downfall is gone.”