Islander Premiere New Single Feat. Korn, Zao & Living Sacrifice Members

Band Photo: Korn (?)

Islander premiere their new advance track and lyric video named "Skin Crawl". The track is featuring guest spots from Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch, Zao frontman Dan Weyandt, and Living Sacrifice singer/guitarist Bruce Fitzhugh. The song itself is from Islander's new album "It’s Not Easy Being Human", out in stores now.

Tells frontman Mikey Carvajal:

"??It's not easy being human. It's something everyone can relate to. We know that this life isn't easy, and as frequently as we've all heard the saying, 'people are dealing with their own struggles that we may never know about,' we want to actually apply that knowledge into choosing to be good to one another. It's as simple as the title says…It's Not Easy Being Human, so we hope it encourages everyone to show each other a little grace in this crazy life.

"We included a ton of our friends on the record from Korn, Underoath, Zao, P.O.D., I Prevail, Bad Brains, Living Sacrifice, Lacey Sturm, Fire From The Gods, and Hyro The Hero. I've always been interested in seeing my favorite artists work together and we wanted to do that on this record, by leaning on one another, supporting one another, and just having a musical party. We even had the wrestling icon Sting star in a video for one of the tracks. A lot of rap albums have guests all over them, so we were like 'why not just do that with our friends?'"