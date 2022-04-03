Model Prisoner Premiere New Song & Music Video "Dirt Merchant" From Brand New EP "Compulsion Analysis"
Pennsylvania’s grind and hardcore outfit Model Prisoner premiere a new song and music video “Dirt Merchant”. The track is taken from their brand new EP "Compulsion Analysis", out in stores now via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Dirt Merchant" streaming via YouTube for you below.
