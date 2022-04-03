Cultic Premiere New Song & Music Video "Warlock" From Upcoming New Album "Of Fire and Sorcery"
York, PA-based Cultic premiere a new song entitled “Warlock”, taken from their upcoming new album "Of Fire and Sorcery". The effort will be released on CD and digital formats on April 22nd through Eleventh Key, and a limited run of cassettes will be issued via Sign of Evil Productions. The record's cover art was again created by the band's own Rebecca Magar (drums).
Check out now "Warlock" streaming via YouTube for you below.
"Of Fire and Sorcery" cover:
