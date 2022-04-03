Gvorn Premiere New Single "Demons In Me Laugh" From Upcoming New Album "Keeper Of Grief"

Doom/death metal band Gvorn premiere a new single by the name of “Demons In Me Laugh”. The track is taken from their forthcoming new record "Keeper Of Grief", which will be co-released Satanath Records and Kuyen Producciones on April 19th, 2022.

Check out now "Demons In Me Laugh" streaming via YouTube for you below.