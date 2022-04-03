Gvorn Premiere New Single "Demons In Me Laugh" From Upcoming New Album "Keeper Of Grief"
Doom/death metal band Gvorn premiere a new single by the name of “Demons In Me Laugh”. The track is taken from their forthcoming new record "Keeper Of Grief", which will be co-released Satanath Records and Kuyen Producciones on April 19th, 2022.
Check out now "Demons In Me Laugh" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Inhuman Condition Shares New Music Video
- Next Article:
Cultic Premiere New Song & Video "Warlock"
0 Comments on "Gvorn Premiere New Single 'Demons In Me Laugh'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.