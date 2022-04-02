Inhuman Condition Shares New Music Video "Recycled Hate"

Florida death metal vets Inhuman Condition have released the first new song, "Recycled Hate," from their eagerly awaited sophomore album, "Fearsick," that's due out on July 15th. The trio, which features vocalist/drummer Jeramie Kling (Venom Inc, Ex-Deo, The Absence), guitarist Taylor Nordberg (Deicide, The Abesence) and bassist Terry Butler (Obituary, Death, Massacre, Six Feet Under), will onceagain be self-releasing the album on Kling/Nordberg's own Listenable Insanity Records. In addition to the 9 new blistering tracks, the band has recorded a series of cover songs to be delegated to the labels they have signed license deals with for their CD releases.

The new single is accompanied by a music video filmed by Deidra Kling and edited by Jeramie Kling. Watch below.

Nordberg comments on the new song "Recycled Hate":

"The release of Recycled Hate is extra special for us, not only because it launches our second album, but also because it was the first song that was written by Jeramie and I for the albums that became Rat°God and Fearsick back in the fall of 2019. It’s also worth noting that our good pal Paul Mazurkiewicz wrote the lyrics and vocal patterns for this song. We can’t wait to unleash the rest of the album and hit the road this summer!"