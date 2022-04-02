Haunt Reveals New Album "Windows Of Your Heart" Details; Shares Lyric Video For Title Track

On July 1, traditional heavy metal's Haunt will release their seventh full-length, "Windows Of Your Heart," via Iron Grip // Church Recordings. For a first preview of the record, a lyric video for the title track is streaming below.

To pre-order a copy of Windows of Your Heart, please visit Haunt’s BandCamp or The Heavy Metal Store’s BandCamp where the album is available in the following formats:

--digital album

--cassette (limited to 100 copies; Haunt Bandcamp exclusive)

--jewelcase CD (signed copies available exclusively at The Heavy Metal Store's Bandcamp)

--black vinyl (limited to 100 copies)

--milky clear w/ black & red splatter vinyl (limited to 250 copies)

--silver vinyl (limited to 200 copies; retail exclusive)

--transparent red w/ black pinwheel vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

--transparent red vinyl (limited to 200 copies; retail exclusive)

--half/half black/milky clear w/ red splatter vinyl (limited to 300 copies; Haunt Bandcamp exclusive)

--half/half red/milky clear w/ black splatter vinyl (limited to 300 copies; Haunt Bandcamp exclusive)

--picture disc vinyl (limited to 200 copies; Haunt Bandcamp exclusive)

Based in Fresno, California, Haunt is the brainchild of singer/guitarist Trevor William Church, and in July 2022, he proudly returns with new album, "Windows Of Your Heart." For the most part, Church adhered to his tried-and-true methodologies for writing and recording this full-length - but, discerning listeners will notice a difference in the guitar solos this time around. Whereas on past Haunt records, the lead breaks were constructed around two-guitar tradeoffs, this time Church reinvented the solos with a single guitar, relying on pinch harmonics and whammy bar as key elements. However, longtime fans will be relieved to know that Haunt's trademark guitar harmonies remain fully intact and unsullied.

As on previous albums, Church built "Windows Of Your Heart" around a few key songs to be featured in the live set. The title track is one such foundational piece, featuring catchy riffs, big hooks and a slightly different guitar approach for Haunt that straddles the line between heavy metal and hard rock. As for other standout songs on the record, Church quickly points to the barn-burning opener, "Mercenaries", plus "Father Time" - which treads familiar lyrical territory for Haunt by musing on the dizzying speed with which time flies by. The single is also noteworthy for the readily discernible Ozzy-isms in Church's vocal melodies and timbre. The resemblance is not coincidental, but is an intentional tribute to the Prince of Darkness. Church explains, "Ozzy Osbourne gave me the courage to be a singer. He taught me how to be a singer. My music naturally goes toward that."

Tracklisting:

1. Mercenaries

2. Running Hard

3. Barricade

4. Father Time

5. Windows Of Your Heart

6. Catch Me

7. No Control

8. Dream On It

9. Frozen In Time

10. Defender