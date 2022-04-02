Satan Unveils "The Blood Ran Deep" Music Video

NWOBHM heroes, Satan, have released their sixth full length album "Earth Infernal." The album has been lauded by press with Last Rites calling it "razor-sharp, intelligent, and passionate heavy metal of the highest order" and Angry Metal Guy exclaiming "[it] is the best metal I‘ve heard thus far in 2022." Listen and watch to hear what all the fuss is about with the video for the track "The Blood Ran Deep," below.

Satan guitarist Steve Ramsey recently spoke with Metal Underground about "Earth Infernal," which you can also hear below.