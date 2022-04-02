Satan Unveils "The Blood Ran Deep" Music Video
NWOBHM heroes, Satan, have released their sixth full length album "Earth Infernal." The album has been lauded by press with Last Rites calling it "razor-sharp, intelligent, and passionate heavy metal of the highest order" and Angry Metal Guy exclaiming "[it] is the best metal I‘ve heard thus far in 2022." Listen and watch to hear what all the fuss is about with the video for the track "The Blood Ran Deep," below.
Satan guitarist Steve Ramsey recently spoke with Metal Underground about "Earth Infernal," which you can also hear below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Satan Unveils 'The Blood Ran Deep' Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.