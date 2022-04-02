Buried Realm Releases New Lyric Video "Quicksand Memory" Featuring Dark Tranquillity's Christopher Amott
Buried Realm, the solo project of Josh Dummer, has a new offering coming out this summer, another well composed melodic death metal album featuring several well-known guests filling out the tracks. The second single is "Quicksand Memory" featuring Christopher Amott of Dark Tranquillity and formerly Arch Enemy. He is also featured on the track "The Iron Flame." Dummer explains the meaning behind the single:
"It encompasses the overall vibe of the album, musically. The lyrics were written about forms of dementia, time/ memory loss - not understanding where you are, or who you are at times. The thought of sudden absence is terrifying."
Listen to "Quicksand Memory" below. The self-titled album will be available on June 3, 2022.
