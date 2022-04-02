Sinner Signs With Atomic Fire Records; Announces New Album "Brotherhood"

Atomic Fire Records today welcomes German hard rock quartet Sinner to its expanding roster. The band will release a 12-track full-length, aptly titled "Brotherhood," this summer. Produced by frontman Mat Sinner and co-produced by guitarist Tom Naumann, "Brotherhood" was recorded by Basi Roeder at Backyard Studios as well as Mitch Kunz at Apollo 13 Audio, and mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, Denmark.

Vocalist/bassist Mat Sinner comments, "We're enormously happy to be a new member of the Atomic Fire Records family and to work with many great ex-colleagues. 'Brotherhood' simply is such a strong album that we need their motivated and loyal team to make it a big success."

Says Atomic Fire Records CEO Markus Wosgien, "We've been connected and good friends with Mat Sinner and his band mates for a long time. To welcome Sinner at Atomic Fire Records is nothing but a matter of the heart for us because - like Primal Fear - they're a very important part of our past but now also of our present and future again; and we're even prouder and happier about their monstrous new album that was crafted in brilliant teamwork by Mat (mostly) alongside Tom Naumann. 'Brotherhood' is a heavy, straight and hard-hitting opus, graced with an impressive amount of guests and friends. The album title says it all - it's definitely another masterful addition to the already long listing of great Sinner records."

More information on Sinner's upcoming record as well as a taster in the form of the first digital single and pre-order details will be presented soon.