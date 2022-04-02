Exclusive
Circle Of Chaos Premiere New Song "Óveður" From Upcoming New Album "Forlorn Reign"
Swedish old school melodic death metal band Circle Of Chaos have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Óveður", taken from their impending new album "Forlorn Reign", which will be co-released by Satanath Records and The Ritual Productions on April 22nd, 2022.
Check out now "Óveður" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
