Municipal Waste Premiere New Single “Grave Dive” - To Release New Album “Electrified Brain” In July
Crossover thrash metal outfit Municipal Waste will release their seventh studio full-length “Electrified Brain” on July 01st through Nuclear Blast. The band tracked the record with producer Arthur Rizk (Code Orange, Power Trip). A first single titled “Grave Dive” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify below.
Says frontman Tony Foresta:
“It’s in the vein of songs like ‘Headbanger Face Rip‘ and ‘Wave Of Death‘. It’s an inspirational song for our fans to cause bodily harm to themselves, but in a loud and healthy way, of course.”
“Electrified Brain” track list:
01 – “Electrified Brain”
02 – “Demoralizer”
03 – “Last Crawl”
04 – “Grave Dive”
05 – “The Bite”
06 – “High Speed Steel”
07 – “Thermonuclear Protection”
08 – “Blood Vessel / Boat Jail”
09 – “Crank The Heat”
10 – “Restless And Wicked”
11 – “Ten Center Beer Night”
12 – “Barreled Rage”
13 – “Putting On Errors”
14 – “Paranormal Janitor”
The band’s current touring plans include the below shows:
04/01 Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves
04/02 Del Valle, TX – The Austin Motocross Park
w/ Pig Destroyer, Dwarves and Spy:
05/13 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewery (no Pig Destroyer)
05/14 Turlock, CA – Dazed On The Green Festival (no Pig Destroyer / Dwarves)
05/15 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
05/16 Bend, OR – Domino Room
05/17 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
05/18 Portland, OR – BossaNova Ballroom
Municipal Waste:
06/18 Liverpool, NY- Sharkey’s (‘Pure Filth‘)
09/08 Cave-In-Rock, IL – Full Terror Assault
09/08-11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival
w/ Anthrax:
09/27 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
09/29 Manchester, UK – Academy
09/30 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
10/01 Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall
10/03 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
10/04 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
10/06 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
10/08 London, UK – Brixton Academy
10/11 Tilburg, NET – O13
10/13 Paris, FRA – Bataclan
10/14 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle
10/15 Leipzig, GER – Werk 2
10/17 Copenhagen, DEN – Vega Main Hall
10/18 Gothenburg, SWE – Tradgarn
10/19 Stockholm, SWE – Annexet
10/21 Oulu, FIN – Tullisali
10/22 Turku, FIN – Logomo
10/23 Talinn, EST – Kultuurikatel
10/25 Warsaw, POL – Stodola
10/26 Frankfurt, GER – Batschapp
10/27 Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn
10/29 Brno, CZE – Sono
10/31 Budapest, HUN – Babra Negra
11/01 Zagreb, CRO – Culture Factory
11/02 Vienna, AUT – Arena
11/04 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz
11/05 Zurich, SWI – Komplex
