Municipal Waste Premiere New Single “Grave Dive” - To Release New Album “Electrified Brain” In July

Crossover thrash metal outfit Municipal Waste will release their seventh studio full-length “Electrified Brain” on July 01st through Nuclear Blast. The band tracked the record with producer Arthur Rizk (Code Orange, Power Trip). A first single titled “Grave Dive” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify below.

Says frontman Tony Foresta:

“It’s in the vein of songs like ‘Headbanger Face Rip‘ and ‘Wave Of Death‘. It’s an inspirational song for our fans to cause bodily harm to themselves, but in a loud and healthy way, of course.”

“Electrified Brain” track list:

01 – “Electrified Brain”

02 – “Demoralizer”

03 – “Last Crawl”

04 – “Grave Dive”

05 – “The Bite”

06 – “High Speed Steel”

07 – “Thermonuclear Protection”

08 – “Blood Vessel / Boat Jail”

09 – “Crank The Heat”

10 – “Restless And Wicked”

11 – “Ten Center Beer Night”

12 – “Barreled Rage”

13 – “Putting On Errors”

14 – “Paranormal Janitor”

The band’s current touring plans include the below shows:

04/01 Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves

04/02 Del Valle, TX – The Austin Motocross Park

w/ Pig Destroyer, Dwarves and Spy:

05/13 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewery (no Pig Destroyer)

05/14 Turlock, CA – Dazed On The Green Festival (no Pig Destroyer / Dwarves)

05/15 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

05/16 Bend, OR – Domino Room

05/17 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

05/18 Portland, OR – BossaNova Ballroom

Municipal Waste:

06/18 Liverpool, NY- Sharkey’s (‘Pure Filth‘)

09/08 Cave-In-Rock, IL – Full Terror Assault

09/08-11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

w/ Anthrax:

09/27 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

09/29 Manchester, UK – Academy

09/30 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

10/01 Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

10/03 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

10/04 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

10/06 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

10/08 London, UK – Brixton Academy

10/11 Tilburg, NET – O13

10/13 Paris, FRA – Bataclan

10/14 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle

10/15 Leipzig, GER – Werk 2

10/17 Copenhagen, DEN – Vega Main Hall

10/18 Gothenburg, SWE – Tradgarn

10/19 Stockholm, SWE – Annexet

10/21 Oulu, FIN – Tullisali

10/22 Turku, FIN – Logomo

10/23 Talinn, EST – Kultuurikatel

10/25 Warsaw, POL – Stodola

10/26 Frankfurt, GER – Batschapp

10/27 Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn

10/29 Brno, CZE – Sono

10/31 Budapest, HUN – Babra Negra

11/01 Zagreb, CRO – Culture Factory

11/02 Vienna, AUT – Arena

11/04 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz

11/05 Zurich, SWI – Komplex