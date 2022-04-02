The Zenith Passage Premiere New Single & Music Video “Synaptic Depravation”

The Zenith Passage premiere their new track and music video named “Synaptic Depravation” streaming via YouTube below. The single finds the group joined by singer Derek “Demon Carcass” Rydquist (ex-The Faceless) and bassist Brandon Giffin (ex-The Faceless/Cynic), both of whom joined The Zenith Passage last year.

Tells Giffin:

“Its been really cool to work with Justin and the guys. It’s challenging and fun, which is a great combination. If I had to describe the new single, I would say it’s like taking a trip to Flavortown on Mars.”

Adds Rydquist:

“It’s been great joining up with Justin and TZP. We are stoked to be back in this corner of the world of death metal, and even more so surprised that we are still capable. We’ve got some shows coming up and can’t wait to perform the set for you all. We’ve got a couple new songs that’ll be part of the set including this new one, ‘Synaptic Depravation‘. We hope you dig it. This one’s like being on Mars, with many alien tastes to indulge and explore.”

The Zenith Passage will be joining Rivers Of Nihil, Fallujah, Alluvial and Warforged on the road for the below dates:

05/24 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

05/25 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

05/26 Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery

05/27 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone