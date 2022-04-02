Meshuggah Premiere New Music Video For “Broken Cog”
Band Photo: Meshuggah (?)
Progressive metal band Meshuggah premiere a new official music video for “Broken Cog“ taken from their ninth studio full-length “Immutable“, out in stores now.
