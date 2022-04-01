Headline News

80's Synth-Rock Band, DEVO, To Release A Metal Album Late Summer

After creating nine albums of quirky 80’s rock music, the very eclectic Akron, Ohio based band is currently recording a heavy metal album. The album is expected to be released late summer on Season of Mystify Records. The album will have new synth-metal material along with some metalized versions of their most popular hits to include “Whip It,” “Mongoloid” and “Jocko Homo.”

Lead vocalist and guitarist, Mark Mothersbaugh, had this to say about the change of genre experimentation: “In our heyday, we had our own little niche for sure but we were always in awe of bands like Motorhead, AC/DC and Ted Nugent. Mostly because all the girls liked them, not so much for the music they created.”

DEVO is expected to go on a short tour run with Baby Metal during the fall and are rumored to be added to the Hellfest and Wacken line-ups this summer.