Alestorm Tour Bus Boarded In The United States

Band Photo: Alestorm (?)

Scottish pirate metal icons Alestorm has revealed that they were left in a state of disarray while on tour in Florida, after their tour bus was raided by rival buccaneers from the Tampa area. The band claims that while travelling down I-275, they were surprised by a loud thud on the side of their tour bus. Rushing to the windows expecting to see that they had struck something, they were instead met with the sight of a long blank of wood sticking into the baggage space of their coach, as well as a quote, "fucking massive pirate ship shaped van."

Rushing to defend themselves, the band looked in the back of the bus, assured that it had been fitted with a Cutlass, only to find a DVD of the Dakota Fanning movie of the same name. After narrowly missing their unwanted guests when throwing the disc starboard and failing to negotiate peace when instead of asking the boarders terms, their parrot, Craiglang would only squawk, "I pumped yer maw," the quintet were soon forced to hand over their booty... And their treasure, including all instruments, money and merchandise, save for copies of Alestorm's secret sea shanty single, asking, "Hasn't that fad died yet?"

The band are now safely at home in Scotland and are still expected to release their new album, "Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum" this June, as well as to embark on their tour of Europe, where nothing bad ever happens.