Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Lands Role In New Netflix Documentary “Putin - Killing Is My Business“

Megadeth vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine has landed a key role in the new Netflix documentary, “Putin - Killing Is My Business“. That series will premiere on May 20th, 2022 with Mustaine appearing as Vladimir Putin in five episodes. The documentary shows Putin's rise to power, growing up in the USSR and how a KGB colonel became one of the world's most powerful leaders. You can watch a trailer for it now below:

Comments Mustaine:

“I had the audition just weeks after our last tour, and within two days of finding out that I’d been offered the role. It all happened so quickly. In the series, there isn’t a huge amount of dialogue and it is mostly improv. During my audition, the director gave me a scenario and I just had to act it and go with it. It was my first face to face real TV audition.

“I was so convinced that I hadn’t got the role, so I was shocked when my agent called me to tell me that I’d got it and that I was off to Prague to film the scenes."

"I'm feeling extremely honoured and proud to play this importatnt role. But what made me even more proud is, that Netflix agreed to have my music serve as the original soundtrack for the documentary..."