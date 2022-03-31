Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Sweden's Hallas
Sweden has had an abundance of artists who bow at the altar of metal and classic rock’s “roots bands,” if you will. While they’ve been grinding the axe for 20 years and some change, Witchcraft, for instance, has been worshipping classic bands of the sixties and seventies. And, of course, acts like Candlemass and Count Raven have been fundamental with regard to the establishment of doom metal in the eighties. More recently—since 2011, to be specific—Hallas has been making waves with its cross-pollination of proto-metal, seventies-based hard rock, psychedelic rock and folk.
The Swedes are poised to release their third studio album, “Isle Of Wisdom,” on April 8 via Napalm Records. The release features songs like “Stygian Depths” that bounce forth in a positive, feel-good manner akin to Thin Lizzy, while “Earl’s Theme” encompasses the kind of playful, intricate guitar licks that are likely to find appeal with fans of bands as varied as Rush and Iron Maiden. Appropriate to this realm of music, the quintet culled its moniker from the name of the main character highlighted within the fantasy-driven stories that flesh out their lyrics. Hallas cracked the Swedish charts with its previous full-length, but it’s about time that fans of proto-metal, doom metal and psychedelic rock across the world started taking note.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
