Headline News
Lovebites Returns From Hiatus; Seeking New Bassist
Japanese power metal outfit Lovebites has announced their return from a self-imposed hiatus. In addition to this, the band are also on the hunt for a new bass player, following the departure of previous bassist Miho. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"After taking a break, Lovebites is returning! We're searching for a new bassist, and auditions will be open to submissions worldwide! Check out the details here.
"And on Saturday, April 2, we'll be launching a special audition website at noon (12:00 pm JST), this information will be updated in the official website.
"We've even started an official TikTok account! Follow us and stay tuned for future videos!
