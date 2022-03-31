Suicidal Angels Signs With Nuclear Blast Records; Plans To Enter The Studio In April

Greek powerhouse Suicidal Angels are happy to announce their return to the Nuclear Blast family, after over a decade. The band centered around mastermind Nick Melissourgos have been busy writing a new record, and are now ready to hit the studio in Athens in April.

Suicidal Angels comments on the signing news:

"Through the weirdest of times, we didn’t lay low, we didn’t lay back and wait. With hard work, never ending passion for what we love to do, we have reached the point where we can share some amazing news with you. After a dozen years, we are in the same exciting position, as in the past, to announce our return to Nuclear Blast. We renewed our vows and we are about to take the bull by the horns and do what we know best! Keep your eyes and ears open, more is yet to come. No matter what, onwards, always!”

Jaap Wagemaker, A&R Nuclear Blast continues:

"Nuclear Blast proudly presents the signing of Greek thrashers Suicidal Angels! Back in 2009 we released their album 'Sanctify The Darkness!' After that the band worked very hard building up their name across Europe releasing very strong albums like: Dead Again, Bloodbath, Division of Blood and especially their last album Years of Aggression which secured the band their highest charts entries in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Live, the band worked very hard on becoming a force to be reckoned with which they clearly showed on their tours with Satyricon and several thrash packages, and their shows at some big festivals across Europe. The band have used their downtime during the pandemic really well and are ready to go into the studio again to record their 8th album, hungry to confirm that they are one of the best thrash bands in Europe! Although the band was founded in 2001, just celebrating their 20th anniversary, the band are still young and with re-signing to Nuclear Blast they are ready to go to the next level!"