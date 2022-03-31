Powerwolf To Release New DVD "The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event" In July

At the end of 2021, Powerwolf fascinated with a streaming event of unprecedented dimensions. Those who thought they had seen everything in the live sector were instantly proven wrong with unmatched audio production and visuals that can only be described as simply breathtaking. This summer, on July 8, 2022, this new benchmark for music streaming events will finally be available to view any time you crave. "The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event" will be unleashed on DVD, BluRay and many other physical formats!

Powerwolf have stood at the peak of superlative, epic metal moments for years, but what they present with this streaming event surpasses anything seen before. After months of detailed work, a story was crafted and presented in several chapters based on the stunning music and elaborately staged cinematic scenes. All show effects, actors and stage settings work hand in hand with each other and bring the medium of live music to a level never seen before. From battles with clergy to stories of nuns, monks and burning angels, cinematic images immediately capture the viewer.

"The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event" is a live spectacle that unveils new details watch after watch, and cements Powerwolf's status as one of the most outstanding bands in their genre!

Tracklisting:

Chapter I - Temptation

1. Prologue / Monumental Mass Theme

2. Faster Than the Flame

3. Venom Of Venus

4. Stossgebet

5. Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend

Chapter II - Sin

6. Dancing with the Dead

7. Cardinal Sin

8. Resurrection By Erection

9. We Drink Your Blood

10. Glaubenskraft

Chapter III - Confession

11. Fire & Forgive

12. Beast of Gévaudan

13. Incense & Iron

14. Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone

Chapter IV - Forgiveness

15. Amen & Attack

16. Army of the Night

17. Blood for Blood (Faoladh)

18. Armata Strigoi

19. Epilogue / Monumental Mass Theme

"The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event" will be available in numerous formats including a 96 page earbook, 48 page mediabook, deluxe box, vinyl box and other elaborate formats. The mediabook format will feature Powerwolf's legendary headline show from Wacken 2019, Hallowed Be The Holy Ground, in full as a special bonus. The show is also included in the vinyl box – you can't get more live action than this!

Formats:

- 48 page Mediabook (incl. BluRay, DVD) in DVD Format – "The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event" & Hallowed Be The Holy Ground: Live At Wacken 2019

- 96 page Earbook – TV Wolf Cover (incl. Hardticket) – limited to 1000 (Napalm Records Shop exclusive)

- 96 page Earbook – Wolf Church Cover – limited to 1500

- 4 LP Vinyl Box Napalm (incl. Vinyl "The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event" & Vinyl Hallowed Be The Holy Ground: Live At Wacken 2019 + Cover Poster & Wide Shot Poster) – limited to 500 (Napalm Records Shop exclusive)

- 4 LP Vinyl Box EMP (incl. Vinyl "The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event" & Vinyl Hallowed Be The Holy Ground: Live At Wacken 2019 + Cover Poster & Torches Poster) – limited to 500 (EMP exclusive)

- 4 LP Vinyl Box Powerwolf (incl. Vinyl "The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event" & Vinyl Hallowed Be The Holy Ground: Live At Wacken 2019 + Cover Poster & Group Poster) – limited to 500 (Powerwolf Bandshop exclusive)

- Boxset (incl. Mediabook, Jewelcase, Flag, Ticket, Poster, Wristband) – limited to 900 (Amazon Germany exclusive)

- 2 CD Jewelcase

- 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl

- Music Cassette

- Digital Album