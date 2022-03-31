Watain Shares New Music Video "We Remain"

Today, notorious Swedish black metal collective Watain are proud to unveil the third and final single from their upcoming new studio album, "The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain," which will be released on April 29th 2022.

The song is called "We Remain" and it represents the deepest shadow of the album, a profound contemplation on the winding abyss of the past. Fearlessly extending across the known borders of Watain's musical wilderness, "We Remain" also features noble contributions by Farida Lemouchi (ex. The Devil's Blood, Molassess) and Gottfrid Åhman (ex. In Solitude, PÅGÅ).

The video for "We Remain" was directed by Johan Bååth who has been documenting Watain's journey through the world for many years.

Erik Danielsson (vocals) comments:

"I begun writing 'We Remain' in 2012, as a meditation on the concept of Mythopoeia; our mythical origins and how our understanding and approach to them is shaped and transformed throughout time. The lyric is built around the five elemental wings of the Pentagram, and the mysteries embedded in that ancient symbol. It is a song about forgotten things that ought to be remembered, the search for truths that were lost, of the ever burning flame that illuminates the darkness of times immemorial, the passing of aeons and and our ponderable place therein."