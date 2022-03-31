Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine Reveals New Album "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead" Release Date

Band Photo: Megadeth (?)

In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Megadeth vocalist/guitarist Dave Mustaine confirmed that the band's new album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead," will be released on July 8th of this year. In addition to this, Mustaine revealed that veteran bassist Steve DiGiorgio of Testament and Sadus (also formerly of Death, Iced Earth and Autopsy) handled the bass duties on the record. More details on the album will be revealed as soon as they become available.

Following the enormous success of their 2021 co-headline US tour, metal titans Megadeth and Lamb Of God announced the second US run of their aptly named Metal Tour Of The Year. Joining them will be special guests Trivium and In Flames. Tickets for the second leg of The Metal Tour Of The Year, produced by Live Nation, are on sale from MetalTourOfTheYear.com.

The tour dates are as follows:

April 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob Ultra Arena

April 10 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena

April 12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

April 14 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center

April 15 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome

April 16 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

April 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

April 21 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

April 22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

April 24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

April 26 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

April 27 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

April 29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

April 30 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center* No Trivium

May 3 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

May 4 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

May 7 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

May 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

May 10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

May 12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

May 13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

May 15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

May 17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

May 18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

May 19 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron