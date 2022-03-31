Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine Reveals New Album "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead" Release Date
In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Megadeth vocalist/guitarist Dave Mustaine confirmed that the band's new album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead," will be released on July 8th of this year. In addition to this, Mustaine revealed that veteran bassist Steve DiGiorgio of Testament and Sadus (also formerly of Death, Iced Earth and Autopsy) handled the bass duties on the record. More details on the album will be revealed as soon as they become available.
Following the enormous success of their 2021 co-headline US tour, metal titans Megadeth and Lamb Of God announced the second US run of their aptly named Metal Tour Of The Year. Joining them will be special guests Trivium and In Flames. Tickets for the second leg of The Metal Tour Of The Year, produced by Live Nation, are on sale from MetalTourOfTheYear.com.
The tour dates are as follows:
April 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob Ultra Arena
April 10 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena
April 12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena
April 14 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center
April 15 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome
April 16 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
April 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
April 21 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
April 22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
April 24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
April 26 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
April 27 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse
April 29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
April 30 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center* No Trivium
May 3 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
May 4 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
May 7 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
May 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
May 10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
May 12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
May 13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
May 15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
May 17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
May 18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
May 19 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
