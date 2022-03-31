"some music was meant to stay underground..."

posted Mar 31, 2022 at 1:07 PM by AlCase.  (0 Comments)

15 new bands completed the already stacked and long since sold-out Copenhell 2022 festival today. Copenhell takes place in Copenhagen, Denmark from June 15 - June 18. More details here.

Alestorm, Suicidal Tendencies, Thunder, Raised Fist, Sounds, Sacred Reich, Red Fang, Wargasm, LLNN, Urne, Horndal, Bombus, Sorthandsk, Deadly Apples, and Nerved bring the total number of bands at Copenhell 2022 up to 70.


Redfang at 2017 Roskilde Festival

The lineup already featured foreign acts like Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Metallica, Mastodon, Opeth, Devin Townsend, Emperor, and Kiss. Danish acts include Mercyful Fate, Denial of God, Nyredolk, Artillery, Redwood Hill, Myrkur, Baest, and D-A-D.


Mastodon at 2011 Roskilde Festival

