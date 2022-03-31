Headline News
God Mother Premiere New Song "Teething" From Upcoming New EP "Obeveklig"
God Mother return with a new single named "Teething" taken from their first new EP in five years titled "Obeveklig". The effort was mixed and mastered by Cult Of Luna drummer Magnus Lindberg at Redmount Studios in Stockholm.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Last Wishes Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Tyrantula Premiere New Single "Pain"
0 Comments on "God Mother Share First New Music In Five Years"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.