God Mother Premiere New Song "Teething" From Upcoming New EP "Obeveklig"

posted Mar 31, 2022 at 3:42 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

God Mother return with a new single named "Teething" taken from their first new EP in five years titled "Obeveklig". The effort was mixed and mastered by Cult Of Luna drummer Magnus Lindberg at Redmount Studios in Stockholm.

