Kublai Khan TX Premiere New Song "Taipan" From Upcoming New EP “Lowest Form Of Animal“
Kublai Khan TX premiere a new song entitled “Taipan”, taken from their upcoming new EP “Lowest Form Of Animal“, which will be out in stores tomorrow (April 01st, 2022) via Rise Records.
Comment the band:
“‘Taipan‘ expresses the reality of waste. Wasting time, wasting brain power. Wasting away because we are preoccupied with fast sex, low ambition, and creature comforts. Paralleling the cursed existence of a reptile in a cage with our own lives. Never seeing the sun, desiring freedom. But never seeing past our own noses because the appetites of the flesh have the ability to keep any man sedated and free from growth. 8 billion people on the planet. 8 billion personal cages. What’s confining you?”
The band's touring plans look as follows:
w/ Knocked Loose, Movements & Koyo:
03/31 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
04/01 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
04/02 Joliet, IL – The Forge
04/03 Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum
04/05 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
04/06 Reading, PA – Reverb
04/07 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
04/08 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
04/10 Orlando, FL – House of Blues
04/12 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
04/15 Austin, TX – Emo’s
04/16 Ft. Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater
04/17 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
04/19 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
04/20 Tucson, AZ – Encore
04/22 San Diego, CA – SOMA
04/24 Pomona, CA – Fox Theater
04/26 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
04/27 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
04/28 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
04/29 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II
04/30 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
05/01 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
05/03 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
05/04 Albany, NY – Empire Live
05/05 Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall
05/06 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
05/07 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
05/08 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
w/ Terror, Sanguisugabogg and Pain Of Truth:
05/09 Denver, CO – HQ
05/10 Kansas City, MO – The Rino
05/11 Louisville, KY – Portal
05/13 Cambridge, MA – Middle East
05/14 Albany, NY – Empire Underground
05/15 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
05/16 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
05/17 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
05/18 Columbus, OH – Skullys
05/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave
05/20 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick
05/21 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
05/22 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome
05/24 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
05/25 Atlanta, GA – The Earl
05/27 Houston, TX – Secret Group
05/28 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
05/29 Dallas, TX – So What?! Music Festival
05/31 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
Kublai Khan TX also have the following shows booked for later in the year:
09/08-09/11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival
09/25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
