Kublai Khan TX Premiere New Song "Taipan" From Upcoming New EP “Lowest Form Of Animal“

Kublai Khan TX premiere a new song entitled “Taipan”, taken from their upcoming new EP “Lowest Form Of Animal“, which will be out in stores tomorrow (April 01st, 2022) via Rise Records.

Comment the band:

“‘Taipan‘ expresses the reality of waste. Wasting time, wasting brain power. Wasting away because we are preoccupied with fast sex, low ambition, and creature comforts. Paralleling the cursed existence of a reptile in a cage with our own lives. Never seeing the sun, desiring freedom. But never seeing past our own noses because the appetites of the flesh have the ability to keep any man sedated and free from growth. 8 billion people on the planet. 8 billion personal cages. What’s confining you?”

The band's touring plans look as follows:

w/ Knocked Loose, Movements & Koyo:

03/31 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

04/01 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

04/02 Joliet, IL – The Forge

04/03 Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum

04/05 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

04/06 Reading, PA – Reverb

04/07 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

04/08 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

04/10 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

04/12 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

04/15 Austin, TX – Emo’s

04/16 Ft. Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater

04/17 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

04/19 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

04/20 Tucson, AZ – Encore

04/22 San Diego, CA – SOMA

04/24 Pomona, CA – Fox Theater

04/26 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

04/27 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

04/28 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

04/29 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

04/30 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

05/01 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

05/03 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

05/04 Albany, NY – Empire Live

05/05 Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

05/06 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

05/07 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

05/08 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

w/ Terror, Sanguisugabogg and Pain Of Truth:

05/09 Denver, CO – HQ

05/10 Kansas City, MO – The Rino

05/11 Louisville, KY – Portal

05/13 Cambridge, MA – Middle East

05/14 Albany, NY – Empire Underground

05/15 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

05/16 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

05/17 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

05/18 Columbus, OH – Skullys

05/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave

05/20 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

05/21 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

05/22 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome

05/24 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

05/25 Atlanta, GA – The Earl

05/27 Houston, TX – Secret Group

05/28 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

05/29 Dallas, TX – So What?! Music Festival

05/31 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Kublai Khan TX also have the following shows booked for later in the year:

09/08-09/11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

09/25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest