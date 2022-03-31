Nothing More Premiere New Music Video “Turn It Up Like (Stand In The Fire)”

Nothing More premiere an official music video for their current single “Turn It Up Like (Stand In The Fire)“. That track is the first taste of new music to arrive from the band’s upcoming new studio full-length, due out later this year. Robyn August (Snoop Dogg, Pitbull) directed this video streaming via YouTube for you now below.





Tells frontman Jonny Hawkins:

“This song is a reflection of how we all felt for the last two years, online. Fear and hate have become our god.”

The group’s upcoming touring plans include the below run with Asking Alexandria, Atreyu and Eva Under Fire:

05/13 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

05/14 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

05/15 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

05/17 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

05/18 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

05/20 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

05/21 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

05/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

05/24 Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory

05/25 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

05/27 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

05/28 Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale

05/29 Reading, PA – Theatre at Santander Arena

05/31 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

06/01 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

06/03 Chicago, IL – The Riviera

06/04 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

06/05 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

06/07 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

06/08 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

06/09 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

06/12 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

06/13 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

06/15 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

06/16 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

06/18 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center + Arena

06/19 Houston, TX – House of Blues