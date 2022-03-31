RLYR (Bloodiest, Ex-Russian Circles, Locrian, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Wrack” - To Release Self-Titled Album In May

RLYR - the band featuring Trevor de Brauw (Pelican), Steven Hess (Locrian) and Colin DeKulper (Bloodiest, ex-Russian Circles) - announce a May 13th release for their new self-titled studio full-length. A first advance track named “Wrack“ has premiered online and can be streamed below.