The Chapter Reveals New Album "Delusion Of Consciousness" Details; Shares "Halocline" Music Video

The Portuguese death / doom metal band The Chapter has unveiled the first details about their upcoming album. The new effort is called "Delusion Of Consciousness" and it will be released on April 22 as digipak, streaming, and digital download formats. Pre-order on Bandcamp.

Music video for "Halocline" is streaming below. The video was produced and directed by Ricardo Bravo and Pedro Antunes at Crossover Studios.

"Delusion Of Consciousness" will consist of eight tracks for a duration of 46 minutes, where the band will unleash the melancholic beauty of his sound. The powerful sound has been secured by the producer Daniel Cardoso (Anathema, Angelus Apatrida, Ava Inferi) who took care of the recording, mixing, and mastering at Ohme Studios. Enclosed you can see the beautiful artwork by João Gomes.

Tracklisting:

1. Halocline

2. Delusion Of Consciousness

3. Book Of Life

4. Compos Mentis

5. Sentidos a Morrer

6. Vultures

7. In This Place

8. Social Solitude