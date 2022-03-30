Evil Invaders Posts New Music Video "Die For Me" Online
Band Photo: Evil Invaders (?)
Belgian extreme heavy metal frontrunners Evil Invaders drop another bomb by delivering epic anthem and third single "Die For Me" - the last harbinger of cutthroat energy released before the band unleashes their newest album, "Shattering Reflection," this Friday! The album follows previous record "Feed Me Violence" (2017), which was highly acclaimed by fans and international press (Deaf Forever 9,5/10 [DE], Rock Tribune 9/10 [BE], Powerplay 9/10 [UK], Spark 5/6 [CZ]).
Evil Invaders on "Die For Me":
"’Die For Me’ was the first video script I actually wrote out before we recorded the video. Working with a crew that executed the visual aspect of it exactly as I had it in mind was just killer! The song itself has a strong rock'n'roll vibe with a lot of anger and insanity mixed into it. I opened some dark and wicked doors in my mind while writing this song...
Now tell me what you're gonna do..."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Graviton Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Tygers Of Pan Tang Fueled By A New Heartbeat
0 Comments on "Evil Invaders Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.