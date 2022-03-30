Evil Invaders Posts New Music Video "Die For Me" Online

Band Photo: Evil Invaders (?)

Belgian extreme heavy metal frontrunners Evil Invaders drop another bomb by delivering epic anthem and third single "Die For Me" - the last harbinger of cutthroat energy released before the band unleashes their newest album, "Shattering Reflection," this Friday! The album follows previous record "Feed Me Violence" (2017), which was highly acclaimed by fans and international press (Deaf Forever 9,5/10 [DE], Rock Tribune 9/10 [BE], Powerplay 9/10 [UK], Spark 5/6 [CZ]).

Evil Invaders on "Die For Me":

"’Die For Me’ was the first video script I actually wrote out before we recorded the video. Working with a crew that executed the visual aspect of it exactly as I had it in mind was just killer! The song itself has a strong rock'n'roll vibe with a lot of anger and insanity mixed into it. I opened some dark and wicked doors in my mind while writing this song...

Now tell me what you're gonna do..."