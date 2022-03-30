Dawohl Premiere New Song "Institutionalized Hatred" From Upcoming Debut Album "Leviathan"

French extreme metal band Dawohl premiere a new song entitled “Institutionalized Hatred”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Leviathan", which will will see release on April 22nd via Dolorem Records.

Check out now "Institutionalized Hatred" streaming via YouTube for you below.

The album was mixed and mastered by Frédéric Gervais at Henosis Studio (Creeping Fear) and features cover art by Business for Satan (Svart Crown). Dolorem Records will release it on CD (with a 12-page booklet including all lyrics), gatefold LP vinyl, and digital formats.