These Arms Are Snakes Premiere New Track “Riding The Grape Dragon” - Announce Summer Reunion Tour

Post-hardcore metal band These Arms Are Snakes announce their reunion tour this summer to celebrate the forthcoming April 15th release of their rarities compilation titled “Duct Tape & Shivering Crows“. Below streaming is a demo track named “Riding The Grape Dragon“ taken from the aforementioned compilation.

Tells the band’s bassist Brian Cook:

“We recorded our first four songs with Ben Verellen in his basement studio in the Hilltop neighborhood of Tacoma, WA sometime in late 2002 / early 2003. I remember very little of the session other than sleeping beneath the mixing console after a late night of drinking. The four songs were burned onto CD and mailed to every record label we liked.

‘Riding the Grape Dragon’ was the first song our unexpecting recipients would hear, and it was apparently a strong enough song for people to listen to the entire CD and respond to our unsolicited demos. We got a phone call from Jade Tree just a few days after we dropped our demo in the mail… which was surprising given that we’d forgotten to include any contact info in the package.

Fortunately, there were enough mutual friends between us and the label that they were able to track us down, and later in the year we’d re-record the four demo songs plus ‘Drinking From The Necks Of The Ones You Love’ for the This Is Meant To Hurt You EP.”

The These Arms Are Snakes' reunion tour will run as follows:

06/15 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

06/16 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

06/18 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

07/07 Oakland, CA – Crybaby

07/08 Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex