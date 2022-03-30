Devil Master Premiere New Track & Music Video “The Vigour Of Evil”

Devil Master premiere their latest track, “The Vigour Of Evil“, taken from the outfit’s impending new album “Ecstasies Of Never Ending Night“, due out April 29th via Relapse Records. A music video for the single directed by Hayden Hall can be streamed below.







Devil Master’s current touring plans run as follows:

04/29 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

05/12 Austin TX – Oblivion Access Fest

05/29 Baltimore, MD – Maryland Deathfest

08/29 Philadelphia PA – Wells Fargo Center (feat. My Chemical Romance)

09/27 Houston TX – Toyota Center (feat. My Chemical Romance)

09/28 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (feat. My Chemical Romance)