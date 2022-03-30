The Callous Daoboys Premiere New Single & Music Video “A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops”
Atlanta-based mathcore metal band The Callous Daoboys premiere their new track and music video named “A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops” streaming via YouTube for you below.
The group have inked a record deal with MNRK Heavy (fka eOne Heavy), which will be releasing the outfit’s upcoming album in partnership with Modern Static Records.
Says frontman Carson Pace:
“Capturing your first experience of Déjà vu? Have you heard this breakdown before? Does it matter? What are the intentions of man’s best friend? Start over.”
The Callous Daoboys will join Limbs and Greyhaven on the below tour this summer:
06/03 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall
06/04 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory
06/05 Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie
06/07 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
06/08 Columbus, OH – Big Room Bar
06/10 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
06/11 Orlando, FL – Henao Center
06/12 Jacksonville, FL – Archetype
06/14 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room
06/15 Dallas, TX – Three Links
06/17 Mesa, AZ – The Underground
06/18 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
06/19 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
06/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Beehive
06/22 Denver, CO – Lost Lake
06/24 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Haissem Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Devil Master Premiere New Track & Music Video
0 Comments on "The Callous Daoboys Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.