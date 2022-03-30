The Callous Daoboys Premiere New Single & Music Video “A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops”

Atlanta-based mathcore metal band The Callous Daoboys premiere their new track and music video named “A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops” streaming via YouTube for you below.

The group have inked a record deal with MNRK Heavy (fka eOne Heavy), which will be releasing the outfit’s upcoming album in partnership with Modern Static Records.

Says frontman Carson Pace:

“Capturing your first experience of Déjà vu? Have you heard this breakdown before? Does it matter? What are the intentions of man’s best friend? Start over.”

The Callous Daoboys will join Limbs and Greyhaven on the below tour this summer:

06/03 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall

06/04 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory

06/05 Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

06/07 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

06/08 Columbus, OH – Big Room Bar

06/10 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

06/11 Orlando, FL – Henao Center

06/12 Jacksonville, FL – Archetype

06/14 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room

06/15 Dallas, TX – Three Links

06/17 Mesa, AZ – The Underground

06/18 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

06/19 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

06/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Beehive

06/22 Denver, CO – Lost Lake

06/24 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen