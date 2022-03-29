Exclusive
Haissem Premiere New Song "Shade Upon The Forsaken Grave" From Upcoming New Album "A Sleep of Primeval Ignorance"
Genre-bending etreme metal band Haissem have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Shade Upon The Forsaken Grave", taken from their upcoming new album "A Sleep of Primeval Ignorance". The record is now set for release by Satanath Records and Exhumed Records for an April 14th release.
