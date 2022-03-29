Torn Soul Premiere New Single "Detest" - Archspire Frontman Oliver Rae Aleron Guests
Atlanta, Georgia-based outfit Torn Soul premiere a new single titled “Detest”, streaming via YouTube for you below. The track features Oliver Rae Aleron of Archspire on guest vocals.
