Downfall of Mankind Premiere New Single & Music Video "Divine Slaughter" From Upcoming New Album "Vile Birth"

Lisbon, Portugal-based slamming symphonic deathcore outfit Downfall of Mankind premiere a new single and music video “Divine Slaughter”, taken from their upcoming new album "Vile Birth", which will be out in stores April 29, 2022 via Lacerated Enemy Records.

