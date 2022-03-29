Downfall of Mankind Premiere New Single & Music Video "Divine Slaughter" From Upcoming New Album "Vile Birth"
Lisbon, Portugal-based slamming symphonic deathcore outfit Downfall of Mankind premiere a new single and music video “Divine Slaughter”, taken from their upcoming new album "Vile Birth", which will be out in stores April 29, 2022 via Lacerated Enemy Records.
Check out now "Divine Slaughter" streaming via YouTube for you below.
