Woorms Premiere New Song & Music Video "Quiet As Isaac" From Upcoming New Album "Fatalismo"
Psychedelic sludge and doom metal trio Woorms premiere a new song and music video entitled “Quiet As Isaac”, taken from their upcoming new album "Fatalismo", due out this spring via SuperNova Records.
Check out now "Quiet As Isaac" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tells vocalist Joey Carbo:
“We traveled from the Gulf of Mexico to the edge of Canada to make this record and there was no way we were going to not capture that on film. So, we brought a friend who is an A/V guy over from Istanbul and he followed us around with a few cameras. We had demoed this record, and we’d never seen ‘Quiet As Isaac’ as a single until the first time we heard it in Steve’s control room. It had become really powerful and dynamic, and we decided then that it would be.”
